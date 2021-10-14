Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Cannabidiol Market – By Form (CBD Oil, CBD Isolate, CBD Wax, Others), By Product Type (CBD Edibles, CBD Wellness, CBD for Pets, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Cannabidiol Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
First discovered in 1940 CBD has potential therapeutic benefits for a wide range of medical conditions. Cannabidiol is one of the chemical constituents or cannabinoids, which are found in Cannabis. The global Cannabidiol market is expected to mask a remarkable annual growth rate during the projected period. Further, the market was calculated at USD XX Million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD XX Million by the end of the forecast period. CBD market has exploded significantly and there is a fast-growing array of CBD products, from vaporizers and oils to skin balms and gummy bears.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Cannabidiol (CBD) market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Product Type
– CBD Edibles
– CBD Wellness
– CBD for Pets
– Others
By Form
– CBD Oil
– CBD Isolate
– CBD Wax
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Medterra
– Kazmira
– The CBD Company
– NuLeaf Naturals
– Medixcbd
– cbdMD
– CBDistillery
– CBD LION
– CBDfx
– Bota
– Other Prominent Players
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Cannabidiol Market
3. Global Cannabidiol Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Cannabidiol Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
8. Global Cannabidiol Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
8.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
8.4. CBD Edibles Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
8.4.1. CBD Wellness Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
8.4.2. CBD for Pets Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
8.4.3. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9. Global Cannabidiol Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Form
9.4. CBD Oil Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.5. CBD Isolate Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.6. CBD Wax Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.7. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Geographical Analysis
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.2.1. By Product Type
10.2.1.1. Introduction
10.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
10.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
10.2.1.4. CBD Edibles Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.2.1.4.1. CBD Wellness Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.2.1.4.2. CBD for Pets Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.2.1.4.3. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.2.2. By Form
10.2.2.1. Introduction
10.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form
10.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Form
10.2.2.4. CBD Oil Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.2.2.5. CBD Isolate Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.2.2.6. CBD Wax Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.2.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.2.3. By Country
10.2.3.1. Introduction
10.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country
10.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country
10.2.3.4. U.S. Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.2.3.5. Canada Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.3. Europe Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.3.1. By Product Type
10.3.1.1. Introduction
10.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
10.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
10.3.1.4. CBD Edibles Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.3.1.4.1. CBD Wellness Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.3.1.4.2. CBD for Pets Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.3.1.4.3. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
Continue….
