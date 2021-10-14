Global Chocolate Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Chocolate Market – By Type (Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate), By Sales (Everyday Chocolate, Premium Chocolate, Seasonal Chocolate), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket, Confectionary Stores, Online Stores) and Global Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Chocolate Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Chocolate Market accounted for USD XX.X Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.

Factors such as rising spending on confectionary products, changing consumer taste preference and widescale availability of chocolates are believed to spur the growth of the chocolate market in the upcoming years. Further, growing disposable income of population in developing nations is intensify the demand for premium chocolates.

Chocolate market is witnessing gamut of industry activities such as new product launches, innovative packaging and expansion across the globe. For instance, in January 2019, Little Moons launched a product range of vegan Belgian chocolate mochi in Selfridges and Ocado hypermarket in United Kingdom. Also, the brands are focusing more on the launch of various new flavors across their domestic and international market. On January 19, 2019, GODIVA, a luxurious high-end chocolate manufacturer, launched a new matcha flavored white chocolate bar in Japan.

Furthermore, many multi-brand companies engaged in chocolate manufacturing and sales are expanding their presence in developing nations to tap the business opportunity. In October 2018, Hershey, a leading US chocolate manufacturer launched KISSES chocolate range in India to further expand their footprint.

Rise in the trend of consumption of chocolates in festival seasons is spearheading current and future growth prospects of the market. In addition, health benefits of chocolate such as anti-oxidant capacity, improving blood flow and reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases are envisioned to bolster the growth of the global chocolate market in the years ahead.

However, factors such as fluctuating cost of raw material and bitter taste of dark chocolate is likely to negatively impact the demand for chocolate.

In the terms of geography, the chocolate market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is slated to account for highest percentage of market share in overall chocolate market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to changing consumer eating preferences, growing adoption of western habits and rise in awareness regarding the benefits of premium chocolate. Further, presence of various key chocolate global players and their increasing investment in Asia region is believed to intensify the growth rate of Asia Pacific chocolate market in the upcoming years. Further, increasing per capita income of population in developing Asia countries has fueled the consumption of dark chocolate. This factor is poised to spur the demand for chocolate in the region.

Chocolate Market – Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of chocolate market with respect to following sub-markets:

Chocolate Market – By Type

– Dark Chocolate

– Milk Chocolate

– White Chocolate

Chocolate Market – By Sales

– Everyday Chocolate

– Premium Chocolate

– Seasonal Chocolate

Chocolate Market – By Distribution Channel

– Hypermarket

– Confectionary Stores

– Online Stores

Chocolate Market – By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Chocolate Market- Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Nestle SA

– Mars Inc

– Cadbury

– Moonstruck Chocolatier Co

– Ghirardelli Chocolate Co

– Ferrero Group

– Hershey Foods Corp

– Barry Callebaut

– Amul (GCMMF)

– GODIVA

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

