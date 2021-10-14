Global Docking Station Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2024

The docking station market reached USD 1,494.8 Million in 2018. The global docking station market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The growing popularity and increasing use of portable device among consumers has resulted in the increased demand for the docking stations. Moreover, docking stations are expected to witness a robust growth owing to its multi-functional properties such as audio input and output, ranging USB ports and Ethernet connectivity. Moreover, rapidly growing IT industries across the globe is creating upsurge demand for computer and accessories. This factor is expected to impel the growth of global docking station market.

With respect to type, the market is segmented into the laptop docking station, HDD docking station and other docking stations, out of which, laptop docking station segment shared approximately 72.6% of the global market in 2018. Further, in the type segment, laptop docking station segment is expected to be the most attractive market in the global docking station market over the forecast period. Further, this segment is projected to open new avenues for the market players and to be the most lucrative market over the forecast period.

The market is also segmented by end-user, display support, connectivity, distribution channel, and price range segments. Further, the end-user segment is comprising of businesses, schools, households, and others. The distribution channel segment is further sub-segmented into online stores and offline stores. Apart from this, the connectivity type segment is further separated into USB 3.0, USD C, WiGig, Thunderbolt 2, Thunderbolt 3 and others.

In terms of geography, the docking station market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In docking station market, North America is projected to capture a large market share over the forecast period. North America docking station market is expected to reach USD 862.7 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 694.1 Million in 2018. The market value of North America docking station market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% over the projected period.

The key players profiled in the report include Dell, HP, startech.com, Lenovo and other major key players. These market players have adopted different business strategies, such as acquisition, product launch, merger, and partnership to stay competitive in the global market. Within the overall robust consumer electronics industry, innovation takes many shapes. From the newer, more efficient and high-speed data transfer technologies, to an innovative design that makes product adherence less burdensome, to the adoption of portable and thin computers that are reshaping global computer accessories consumption, there is no dearth of inspiration for successful new launches. In January 2018, Lenovo launched of Thunderbolt 3 Graphics Dock with inbuilt GTX 1050 GPU.

The market is shifting to thinner laptops with fewer ports, hence limiting their display, peripheral and USB fast-charge capabilities. To overcome such problems consumers are adopting docking station, which let them add extra ports, features or enhanced functionality to modern, slimmer laptops. Also, the docking station can easily turn any laptop into the ideal workstation solution. Further, the growing trend for portable workstations is another major growth driver to the global docking station market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

– Laptop Docking Station

– HDD Docking Station

– Others

By End User

– Business

– Household

– Government

– Other

By Connectivity

– USB 3.0

– USB C

– WiGig

– Thunderbolt 2

– Thunderbolt 3

– Others

By Display Supported

– One

– Two

– More than Two

By Price Range

– High

– Medium

– Low

By Distribution Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Docking Station Market

3. Global Docking Station Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Docking Station Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Docking Station Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Laptop Docking Station Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. HDD Docking Station Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

10.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

10.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Bus Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Bus Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Bus Type

11.4. USB 3.0 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. USB C Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. WiGig Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Thunderbolt 2 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Thunderbolt 3 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Display Supported

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Display Supported

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Display Supported

12.4. One Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Two Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. More than Two Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

13.4. High Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6. Low Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

14.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

14.4. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.5. Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

