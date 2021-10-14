Global Identity & Access Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
In this report, the Global Identity & Access Management market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Identity & Access Management market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Identity & Access Management market, analyzes and researches the Identity & Access Management development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
IBM Corporation (U.S.)
Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
CA Technologies (U.S.)
Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
Dell EMC (U.S.)
NetIQ Corporation (U.S.)
Okta, Inc. (U.S.)
Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
SailPoint Technologies (U.S.)
Amazon Web Services, Inc.(US)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Identity & Access Management can be split into
Provisioning
Single Sign-On
Advanced Authentication
Audit, Compliance, & Governance
Directory Services
Password Management
Market segment by Application, Identity & Access Management can be split into
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and CPG
Public Sector and Utilities
Energy
Others
