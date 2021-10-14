Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

In this report, the Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market, analyzes and researches the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Cisco systems (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corp. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corp. (U.S.)

Oracle Corp. (U.S.)

Qualcomm (U.S.)

ESRI (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies (U.S.)

Ericsson (Sweden.)

Teldio (U.S.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) can be split into

Satellite, Microwave, and Infrared Remote Sensing

Observed Time Difference of Arrival (OTDOA)and Enhanced Observed Time Difference of Arrival (E-OTD)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC)

Context Aware Technology

Wi-Fi/WLAN, UWB, BT/BLE, Beacons, and A-GPS

Others

Market segment by Application, Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) can be split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Defense

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Transportation and Logistics

Others

