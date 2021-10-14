Global Near Field Communication in Healthcare Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future
In the current age, where data speaks a lot and listeners are increasing because of the advent of analytics, obtaining relevant data becomes a key factor. Near field communication (NFC) in healthcare can provide the same benefits. Furthermore, it can be applied to tracking when doctors and healthcare professionals have attended a patient to reduce human error like forgetting to mark the log that the patient is being visited, regularly. Furthermore, with a robust surging trend in the generation of medical data, security becomes a primary concern of people handling the data. This protection can be provided by the use of NFC to control access which will also enhance the operational efficiency by improving processes of access. Furthermore, it can provide the real-time updates on patient care. It can help to track where the patient is, the location of the nurses, the treatment administered by the doctor and this entire data is stored in access-controlled databases. This can help in streamlining logistics, prevent errors and simplify record-keeping. NFC tags and wristbands can replace the regular bracelets worn by patients to keep them updated with real-time information like when the last medication was given or which procedure is to be performed next.
Market Dynamics
The primary driver of the near field communication market is the increasing trend of movement towards connected healthcare enterprise, driven by data which acts as the new currency of healthcare economy. With increasing prevalence of remote patient monitoring, device interoperability becomes very important as the caregivers are relying more on data as compared to interactions and observations. Another critical driver of the market is the rising adoption of smart appliances in healthcare. This factor is giving rise to the innovations in smartphone healthcare, fitness tracker rings, and others. Taking fitness tracker rings as an example, these provide excellent services to the customer by measuring and monitoring sleeping duration, heart rate, distance, running, steps and calories burned on a daily basis. Furthermore, recent technological developments in NFC are also driving the market growth. Micro-electronics TechVision Opportunity Engine covers the electronics based advancements in NFC. However, the market growth can be inhibited by the factors like high costs associated with the technology as well as the security concerns over the usage of the data.
Market Segmentation
The Near Field Communications in Healthcare Market is a subcategory of various segmentations of the NFC Market as a whole. By application and end-user categorization, the market acts as a subdivision of NFC market. Regarding end-user, the market can be subdivided into medical and healthcare, and medical devices. However, the market can be divided by device operating mode into peer-to-peer, card emulation and reader emulation. By tools, we can segment the market into PC and Laptops, Smartphones and Tablets, and other devices. By product and software, the market can be segmented into Auxiliary product, NFC software, and Non-Auxiliary products.
Download Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065027
Geographical Analysis
By geography, NFC in healthcare is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Rest of the world. North America dominates the world market share followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to rise at highest CAGR shortly.
Key Players
The crucial players in the market include Google Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom Limited, Gemalto NV and others.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609