Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) is a synthetic rubber. Commonly known as Buna-N, it is formed by the copolymerization of acrylonitrile and butadiene. It is known as the base of rubber products in various sectors including automotive and industrial.

Based on application, the NBR market has been segmented into O-rings & seals, hoses, belts & cables, molded & extruded products, adhesives & sealants, and gloves. The O-rings & seals segment is the largest application segment of the NBR market. O-rings and seals are used in various end-use industries, such as manufacturing, oil & gas, and automotive. The consumption of O-rings & seals in the automotive industry is directly related to vehicle manufacturing. NBR gloves are preferred over latex gloves, due to low chances of allergy and high puncture resistance.

Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR).

This report researches the worldwide Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lanxess

Sinopec

Kumho Petrochemical

TSRC Corporation

JSR Corporation

LG Chem

Versalis S.P.A

Zeon Corporation

Sibur Holding

Omnova Solutions Inc

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Breakdown Data by Type

Acrylonitrile Content 42%-46%

Acrylonitrile Content 36%-41%

Acrylonitrile Content 31%-35%

Acrylonitrile Content 25%-30%

Acrylonitrile Content 18%-24%

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metallurgy

Construction

Medical

Other

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4301655

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

