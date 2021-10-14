Global North America Compound Feed Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022
In the past decades, North America has seen steady growth in the demand for compound feed, primarily driven by growing population, risingdomestic consumption of meat and aquatic products, and increase in consumer spending levels. The growth of user industries and livestock production havefurther fueled the market growth. Moreover, new technological innovations and breakthroughs in the meat processing industry have accelerated the growth and made North America an important market with a potential for higher growth by applying artificial intelligence to investigate data and make instant adjustments based on system inputs.
However, the increasing prices of raw materials, unpredictability of climatic conditions and lower impact on native breedshinder the growth of agriculture and animal husbandry. Despite such hurdles, the North America compound feed market is a lucrative market and has witnessed a boom in production as well as consumption in recentyears.
The feed marketis fragmented on the basis of animal type and ingredients.
Animal Type
Poultry Feed
Aqua Feed
Cattle Feed
Pet Food
Swine Feed
Other Animals
Ingredients
Molasses
Oil
Oilseed Meals
Cereals
Others
Supplements
Vitamins
Antibiotics
Antioxidants
Amino Acids
Feed Enzymes
Feed Acidifiers
Geographical Analysis
The North American market, having the largest consumer base in the world, is geographically segmented into Canada and US. The US dominates the market in this region, with a share of nearly 15% of the global compound feed market.
The prominent players having a market presence in this region include Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Land o’ lakes, Inc., Nutreco, ALLTECH, INC, New Hope Group Co. Ltd,DeKalb Feeds, Inc., De Heus B.V, BallanceAgri-Nutrients Ltd., J.D. Heiskell& CO, Kent Feeds, Weston Milling Animal Nutrition, EWOS GROUP, Wen’s Group, ForFarmers B.V., Agribusiness Holding Miratorg, Kyodo Shiryo Company, and Sodrugestvo Group S.A.
