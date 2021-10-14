Global North America Compound Feed Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

Compound feed refers to a mixture of products of vegetable or animal origin in their natural state, fresh or preserved, meant for oral feeding to domestic animals. Healthy animals require sufficient quantity of carbohydrates and proteins in addition to the necessary vitamins and dietary minerals.Carbohydrates are the major source of energy and constitute the largest component of animalfeed, followed by plant proteins and animal protein sources.In agriculture and animal husbandry today, the nutritional needs of farm animals may be satisfied through natural forage and fodder alone, or augmented by feed additives in concentrated, controlled form. The nutritional quality of compound feed is influenced not only by the nutrient content, but also by the hygiene, digestibility, and effect on intestinal health.

Market Dynamics

In the past decades, North America has seen steady growth in the demand for compound feed, primarily driven by growing population, risingdomestic consumption of meat and aquatic products, and increase in consumer spending levels. The growth of user industries and livestock production havefurther fueled the market growth. Moreover, new technological innovations and breakthroughs in the meat processing industry have accelerated the growth and made North America an important market with a potential for higher growth by applying artificial intelligence to investigate data and make instant adjustments based on system inputs.

However, the increasing prices of raw materials, unpredictability of climatic conditions and lower impact on native breedshinder the growth of agriculture and animal husbandry. Despite such hurdles, the North America compound feed market is a lucrative market and has witnessed a boom in production as well as consumption in recentyears.

Market Segmentation

The feed marketis fragmented on the basis of animal type and ingredients.

Animal Type

Poultry Feed

Aqua Feed

Cattle Feed

Pet Food

Swine Feed

Other Animals

Ingredients

Molasses

Oil

Oilseed Meals

Cereals

Others

Supplements

Vitamins

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Others

Geographical Analysis

The North American market, having the largest consumer base in the world, is geographically segmented into Canada and US. The US dominates the market in this region, with a share of nearly 15% of the global compound feed market.

Key Players

The prominent players having a market presence in this region include Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Land o’ lakes, Inc., Nutreco, ALLTECH, INC, New Hope Group Co. Ltd,DeKalb Feeds, Inc., De Heus B.V, BallanceAgri-Nutrients Ltd., J.D. Heiskell& CO, Kent Feeds, Weston Milling Animal Nutrition, EWOS GROUP, Wen’s Group, ForFarmers B.V., Agribusiness Holding Miratorg, Kyodo Shiryo Company, and Sodrugestvo Group S.A.