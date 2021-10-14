Global OLED Materials Market Expected to reach $25,731 million by 2023 | Sigma-Aldrich, DuPont, Novaled, Merck, LG Chem

The global OLED materials market was valued at $5,932 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $25,731 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2016 to 2023. Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) is a flat light-emitting technology that is produced by employing thin organic films in between two conductors. OLEDs have gained wide range of acceptance among end users as they are lightweight, brighter, thinner, and provide more power efficiency as compared to LCDs.

Increase in demand for smartphones globally and rise in disposable income of people drive the growth of the global OLED materials market. In addition, growth in demand for OLED materials in the automotive sector is projected to present new opportunities for OLED materials manufacturers in the near future. The rapid change in technology and consumer preferences is anticipated to hamper the adoption of OLED materials in the electronics sector.

The report segments the global OLED materials market based on type, application, end user, and geography. The type segment includes substrates, encapsulation, anode, hole injection layer (HIL), hole transport layer (HTL), electron transport layer (ETL), emissive layer (EML), and cathode. These OLED materials are applicable in television & monitors, smartphones, notebooks & tablets, automotive, and others. Based on end users, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial users. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global OLED materials market till 2023.

Product launch is the key developmental strategy focused on by prominent players in the global OLED materials market to gain significant share.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

DuPont

Novaled GmbH

Merck KGaA

LG Chem

TCI America

Sumitomo Chemical

Universal Display

The Dow Chemical Company

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

-Other players in the value chain include the following;

Cambridge Display Technology

Beijing Aglaia Technology Development Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Borun Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hodogaya Chemical Group

Heraeus Holding

Covestro AG

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Substrates

Encapsulation

Anode

HIL

HTL

ETL

EML

Cathode

By Application

Display

Television & Monitors

Smartphones

Notebooks & Tablets

Automotive

Others

Lighting

