Green Cement Market Anticipated to reach at $36,481 million by 2023, Grow at a CAGR of 14.1% | LafargeHolcim, HeidelbergCement, Anhui Conch Cement, CEMEX

Global Green Cement Market was valued at $14,947 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach at $36,481 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2017 to 2023. At present, the global cement industry is facing certain challenges related to growth in environmental concerns, scarcity of raw materials, and depletion of fossil fuel reserves. It is estimated that, on average, a single ton of Portland cement releases approximately 6% of the total global man-made carbon emissions, significantly contributing to the current environmental issues. This leads to emission of high volume of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gasses, which has enforced several builders, governments, and architects to opt for greener solutions such as development and use of green cement.

The global green cement market is driven by growth in awareness related to reduction in carbon emissions and its detrimental effect on the environment. In addition, the green cement provides better functionality, requires less natural materials during production, and releases less carbon dioxide than the traditional cement, resulting in higher market penetration during the forecast period. Moreover, stringent environment regulations, government initiatives to improve tax conditions, and subsidy grants for green materials production are expected to boost the market growth.

The report emphasizes on the different product types of green cement in the market, which include fly-ash based, slag based, recycled aggregates, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

