Hadoop Market In-depth Analysis, Share, Company Profiles, and Insights Covering Market Share Forecast to 2025

The ever increasing amount of data post the dot com boom and advent of social networking sites leading to digitization has resulted in continuous generation of huge amounts of data that is structured as well as unstructured. Unstructured data makes less sense to the user and also needs to be stored for further analysis purposes. Hadoop is an open source framework based on Java that helps processing and storage of large amounts of data. The distributed files system operations in hadoop on various hardware nodes of a system allows avoiding any catastrophic failures or operations downtime. The report aims to provide an overview of Global Hadoop Market along with detailed segmentation of market by components, end – users and five major geographical regions. Global Hadoop market is expected to witness aggressive growth during the forecast period due to large volumes of structured as well as unstructured data being generated.

Leading Hadoop Market Players:

1. Amazon Web Services

2. Cloudera, Inc.

3. Karmasphere, Inc.

4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

5. MAPR TECHNOLOGIES

6. Pentaho

7. MarkLogic

8. Hortonworks

9. Teradata Corporation

10. Datameer, Inc.

Hadoop Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Hadoop Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

