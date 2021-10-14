Healthcare Predictive Analytics 2019 Global Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2025
Healthcare predictive analytics encompasses a variety of statistical techniques from data mining, predictive modelling, and machine learning, that analyze current and historical facts to make predictions about future or unknown health care events
Pressure to contain soaring health-care costs, introduction of advanced analytics, and increasing demand for personalized medication is expected to propel the lucrative growth of the healthcare predictive analytics market.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Predictive Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Predictive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Allscripts
Cerner Corporation
Elsevier
IBM
McKesson Corporation
MEDai
MedeAnalytics
Optum Health
Oracle
SAS
Verisk Analytics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Diet Habits
Physiological Parameters
Vital Signs
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare Payers
Healthcare Providers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Predictive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Predictive Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Diet Habits
1.4.3 Physiological Parameters
1.4.4 Vital Signs
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare Payers
1.5.3 Healthcare Providers
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size
2.2 Healthcare Predictive Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Healthcare Predictive Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Healthcare Predictive Analytics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Healthcare Predictive Analytics Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Healthcare Predictive Analytics Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application
……Continued
