Human-Centric Lighting Market Growth by 2027 – Acuity Brands Lighting, Glamox AS, Halla, a. s., Helvar, Hubbell Incorporated and Legrand North America

Human-centric lighting refers to a lighting solution that proposes changing the Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), to enhance an individual’s well-being and health. The idea behind the solution is to imitate the effects and luminance of natural sunlight. High adoption of human-centric lighting is in hospital, educational institutes, and residential apartments. Also, the integration of smart technologies drives the introduction of smart and connected human-centric lighting systems too.

The human-centric lighting market has experienced considerable growth in the healthcare industry. High adoption of LED lighting solution, government’s initiative towards building smart cities, rise in demand for smart and energy efficient lighting solutions, is mostly driving the human-centric lighting market. However, lack of awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries are limiting the market growth. On the other hand, implementation of wireless technology, advancement in LED lighting are providing opportunities to the human-centric lighting market.

The global human-centric lighting market is segmented on the basis of application, installation type, and offering. Based on application, the market is segmented as wholesale and retail, enterprises and data centres, educational institutions, residential, healthcare, industrial, hospitality. On the basis of the installation type the market is segmented into new installations, retrofit installations. Based on offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software and service.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

2. Glamox AS

3. Halla, a. s.

4. Helvar

5. Hubbell Incorporated

6. Legrand North America, LLC

7. OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

8. Signify Holding

9. Wipro Enterprise Pvt Ltd

10. Zumtobel Group AG

The Human-Centric Lighting Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Human-Centric Lighting Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Human-Centric Lighting market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Human-Centric Lighting market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Human-Centric Lighting market?

