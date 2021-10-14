Hydrogen Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2025 | INOX Air Products, Bhuruka Gases, Air Liquide, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals, etc

Hydrogen is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, non-toxic, and a highly combustible diatomic gas used in various industries across numerous domains. Hydrogen has been used as a fuel for many decades, as it exhibits excellent properties that include carbon-free fuel, non-toxicity, safe production and storage, secure transport, easy production from many different sources, and an exceptionally clean source of energy. The India hydrogen market was valued at $50 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $81 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Hydrogen Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Praxair India Private Limited, Linde India Limited, INOX Air Products, Bhuruka Gases Limited, Air Liquide India, Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Limited, DCW Limited (DCW), TATA Chemicals Limited, and GHCL Ltd.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659032/sample

The demand for hydrogen in India is on the rise, as India has always been an energy-deficient country. Furthermore, Indian economy and population have been continuously growing, which proves challenging for the government to provide energy to such an economy. The sole dependency on petroleum and natural gas for energy is clearly not the solution for an emerging economy, such as India. The growth in practicability of hydrogen fuel cells has significant implications, particularly for the developing countries, such as India. These fuel cells use both oxygen and hydrogen to provide clean energy, which creates an opportunity to provide clean energy to millions of Indians, thereby reducing the energy supply-demand gap.

Hydrogen Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Hydrogen in Global market, especially in North India, South India, Western India, East India.

By Delivery Mode :

Captive, Merchant.

By Technology :

Steam Methane Reforming, Partial Oxidation of Oil, Coal Gasification, Methanol Reforming, Ammonia Cracking, Electrolysis of Water.

By End User :

Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Metal Processing, Glass Industry, Edible Fats and Oils, Energy, Others.

Get discount on Purchase report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659032/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and the future scenario of the India hydrogen market from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major regions are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the India market.

An in-depth analysis of the current R&D within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Hydrogen MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Hydrogen MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Hydrogen MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659032/buy/3800

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]