Identity and Access Management Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations with EMC Corporation, Centrify Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies, Hitachi ID Systems, Okta

The Identity and Access Management Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals. This report focuses on the global status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Identity and access management solutions provides ability to manage electronic identity for accessing information and resources System security and providing secure environment is emerging as one of the top most priorities for organization, considering the increasing incident of insider threats, which may result into loss of critical information and financial losses. Increasing compliance adherence requirement is also pushing the adoption for advanced identity and access management solutions.

Rising adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trends, increasing usage of mobile devices for work, complex web applications threats are hindering the traditional solutions and models of Identity and access management, and pushing the innovation envelope for further development of advanced models and solutions which can cater according to today’s dynamic requirements.

EMC Corporation Centrify Corporation Sailpoint Technologies, Inc. Hitachi ID Systems Inc. Okta, Inc. Netiq Corporation Dell Software Microsoft Corporation Oracle CA Technologies IBM Corporation

Increasing focus of enterprises towards compliances management, increasing security concerns among data sensitive industry like telecommunications, and banking, insurance and financial industry services and high mobility adoption trends are some of the factors that are driving the Identity and access management market. Low trust factor on cloud services for providing identity assurance is one of the reasons that may slow down the growth of Identity and access management solutions among various industry verticals. Increasing BYOD and mobility trends and providing solutions via hybrid model are among the factors that are expected to provide high opportunities for various Identity and access management market players that are operating in this particular market.

