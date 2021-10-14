Industrial Filtration Market Is Booming Worldwide – Industry Segmented by Size, Share, Leading Players, Opportunities, Demand and Forecast To 2023

Industrial Filtration Market Scenario:

The global industrial filtration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period. Industrial filtration is widely used for removing impurities and other contaminations. Industrial filters are used for number of applications including cleaning and treating lubricants, industrial oils, gases, and water. Filters reduce waste disposal costs, lower maintenance time and expense, minimize process downtime, and improve product quality. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of industrial filtration market during the forecast period.

The key drivers of industrial filtration market are regulatory compliance in industries such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals and growing focus on safe working environment. As recalls in food industry are biggest threat to any company’s profitability. So, companies now-a-days are paying more attention towards focus on meeting regulatory compliances. This is expected to drive the industrial filtration market. Growing industrialization and urbanization is another factor contributing towards the growth of industrial filtration market.

Prominent Players:

Cummins Filtration (US),

Pall Corporation (US),

Parker Hannifin (US),

Mann+Hummel (US),

Donaldson (US),

3M (US),

Eaton (Ireland),

Alfa Laval (Sweden),

Freudenberg Group (Germany),

Lenntech (The Netherlands), and

Camfil (Sweden).

Industrial Filtration Market Segmentation:

The global industrial filtration market has been segmented on basis of type, media, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into liquid filters and air filters.

On the basis of media, industrial filtration market is segmented into Fiber Glass, Activated Charcoal/Carbon, Fiber Paper, Metal, Nonwoven Fabrics, and Others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the industrial filtration market is segmented into manufacturing, oil & gas, power generation, Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the industrial filtration market has been analyzed into four regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Rest of the World includes Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific in the largest and fastest growing market for industrial filtration due to rising investments in manufacturing and water & wastewater sector. Moreover, the government initiatives such as Internet Plus and Industry 4.0 are attracting heavy investments specifically in the manufacturing sector. China, India, and Japan are the key countries in Asia Pacific industrial filtration market. In Middle East & Africa, investments are rising in water & wastewater sector, thereby driving the industrial filtration market in the region. All these factors are likely to drive the global industrial filtration market.

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued……

