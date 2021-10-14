Industry Control and Factory Automation Market Growth by 2027 – Top Companies Ametek, Bosch Automation, General Electric, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi, Omron and Rockwell Automation

The industrial control and factory automation market has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years owing to the significant advancements in the electronics and semiconductor industry. A complete set of technologies and control devices that enhance productivity, as well as the quality of products, comprised of the entire scope of industry control and factory automation. The advantage of automation is that it always aims to reduce the production costs for a company and thereby results in increased profitability margins. Further, automation also aims at reducing human intervention which eliminates losses due to human errors.

Rising implementation of industrial robots and increasing usage of enabling technologies in the manufacturing sector is anticipated to drive the industry control and factory automation market in the coming years. Significant capital investments for establishing an error-free automation system and industrial control is anticipated to pose a big challenge in the growth of the industry control and factory automation market. Further, demand for safety compliance solutions is expected to provide significant opportunities for the players operating in the industry control and factory automation market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Ametek Inc.

2. Bosch Automation

3. General Electric Co

4. Honeywell International

5. Mitsubishi Coproration

6. Omron Corporation

7. Rockwell Automation

8. Schneider Electric

9. Siemens AG

10. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The global industry control and factory automation market is segmented on the basis of component, and application. Based on component, the industry control and factory automation market is segmented into industrial robots, machine vision, control valves, field instruments, human-machine interface, industrial pc, sensors, and industrial 3D printing. On the basis of application, the industry control and factory automation market is segmented into power, automotive, printing and packaging, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, textile, chemical, plastics, food processing, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS).

The Industry Control and Factory Automation Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

