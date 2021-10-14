Metal Recycling Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Nucor, Commercial Metals, Aurubis, Arcelormittal and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Metal Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Metal Recycling Market
Scrap metals collected from various sources are raw materials used in metal recycling. Scrap metals are separated and processed several times to yield recycled metals. Steel is one of the most recycled metals. Ferrous metals (iron and steel) are used extensively in various industries such as automobiles, appliances, construction, and packaging
The major factor driving the growth of metal recycling market is attributed to increasing industrialization and urbanization, rising income, and spending capability of people in developing economies such as China, Brazil and India. Aluminum is one of the highly recycled materials after steel. Almost 630 million tons of recycled steel was produced in 2017
The key players covered in this study
Nucor Corporation
Commercial Metals
Aurubis
Arcelormittal
MIS Metal Management
European Metal Recycling
Tata Steel
BaoWusteel Group
Remondis
Rethmann
Der Grüne Punkt
This report focuses on the global Metal Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ferrous
Non-ferrous
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Building and construction
Ship building
Equipment manufacturing
Packaging
Consumer appliances
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Metal Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Metal Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
