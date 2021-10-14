Metal Recycling Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Nucor, Commercial Metals, Aurubis, Arcelormittal and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Metal Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Metal Recycling Market



Scrap metals collected from various sources are raw materials used in metal recycling. Scrap metals are separated and processed several times to yield recycled metals. Steel is one of the most recycled metals. Ferrous metals (iron and steel) are used extensively in various industries such as automobiles, appliances, construction, and packaging

The major factor driving the growth of metal recycling market is attributed to increasing industrialization and urbanization, rising income, and spending capability of people in developing economies such as China, Brazil and India. Aluminum is one of the highly recycled materials after steel. Almost 630 million tons of recycled steel was produced in 2017

The key players covered in this study

Nucor Corporation

Commercial Metals

Aurubis

Arcelormittal

MIS Metal Management

European Metal Recycling

Tata Steel

BaoWusteel Group

Remondis

Rethmann

Der Grüne Punkt

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080474-global-metal-recycling-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



This report focuses on the global Metal Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metal Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ferrous

Non-ferrous

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Building and construction

Ship building

Equipment manufacturing

Packaging

Consumer appliances

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Metal Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Metal Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4080474-global-metal-recycling-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)