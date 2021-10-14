Mobile Payments Market is expected to register a CAGR of 33.4% from 2016 – 2022

Mobile Payments Market is expected to garner $3,388 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 33.4% from 2016 – 2022. Increased penetration of smartphones, growth in m-commerce industry, change in lifestyle, and the need for quick and hassle-free transactions are the major factors that drive the market growth. In order to expand their market share, global players such as Paytm, MasterCard, Apple, and Samsung have launched new mobile payment apps and mobile wallets that allow customers to make payments with their phones/smartphone.

Key players profiled in this report include Orange S.A. (France), Vodacom Group Limited (South Africa), MasterCard Incorporated (U.S.), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), MTN Group Limited (South Africa), Safaricom Limited (Kenya), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited (South Africa), Millicom International Cellular SA (Luxembourg), and Mahindra Comviva (India).

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012996

The global mobile payments market report provides analysis based on mode of transaction, mobile payment, application, and geography. By mode of transaction, the market is segmented into short message service (SMS), wireless application protocol (WAP), and near field communication (NFC). By type of mobile payment, the market is bifurcated into mobile wallets/bank cards and mobile money. Various applications of mobile payment include entertainment, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, hospitality & transportation, and others. The market is further analyzed across geographical regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Asia-Pacific generated the maximum revenue in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, North America and Europe have also indicated high growth potential, given that the customers are offered discounts and promotional offers while making mobile payments through mobile wallets and apps. For quick and easy money transaction, Mobile payments have become the most preferred medium among consumers.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012996

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Mobile Payments Market By Mode Of Transaction

Chapter 5: Global Mobile Payments Market By Types Of Mobile Payment

Chapter 6 Global Mobile Payments Market, By Application

Chapter 7: Mobile Payments Market, By Geography

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com