Multi-touch Screen Market is estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2017 to 2023

Multi-touch screens are an update to the single touch screen technology. The global multi-touch screen market was valued at $6 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2017 to 2023. Increase in number of electronic display devices, rise in trend of retail & media applications, and surge in investment from corporate users boost the market growth. However, factors such as lack of availability of raw material and high cost of these panels restrain the market growth. Moreover, increase in investment for multi-touch displays for emerging applications is anticipated to provide new opportunities in the market.

The major companies profiled in the report include Apple Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., 3M, GestureTek, Displax, Immersion Corporation, Fujitsu, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tpk Holding Co., Ltd., and others.

The global multi-touch screen market is segmented based on technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, it is classified into resistive, capacitive, infrared, optical, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into consumer electronics, retail, education, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Moreover, North America is the major revenue contributor, owing to high market contribution of the U.S. where high end electronic devices, retail industry, education sector use these screens on a wide scale. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, which is attributed by increase in adoption of multi-touch screens in low-end consumer electronic products, rise in sale of display devices, and surge in investment in retail and education sector fuel the market growth.



