N-Vinylformamide Market Size, Global Demand, Value Share and Key Trend, Comprehensive Analysis and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

N-Vinylformamide (VFA) also known as N- phenylformamide, or N-ethenylformamide, represent by the linear formula C 3 H 5 NO. N-Vinylformamide is a precursor to amide and amine functional polymers and to other monomers, oligomers, and functional polymers. N-Vinylformamide shows attractive physical and toxicological properties and high reactivity, both in polymerization and in subsequent hydrolysis to cationic and reactive amine functional polymers or oligomers. N-Vinylformamide is completely miscible with water.

Get Free [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3318

Furthermore, N-Vinylformamide is a raw material for copolymers with acrylonitrile, acrylamide, acrylates or acrylic acid. The polymers are water-soluble and have applications in a number of areas. N-Vinylformamide also can be used as a building block to make larger monomers and other compounds. N-Vinylformamide and its derived monomers and polymers appear numerous applications such as radiation cure coatings, construction, adhesives, and specialty chemicals, based on their good physical and toxicological properties. The major applications of N-Vinylformamide found in paper manufacturing industry especially in Asia Pacific region followed by North America, and Europe region.

Competitive analysis-

BASF SE

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

TCI (Shanghai) Development Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Rayon Company, Ltd.

Solenis LLC

Dia-Nitrix Co., Ltd

Eastman Chemical Company

On, 5 July 2012, BASF plans to expand vinylformamide capacity in Ludwigshafen, Moreover, BASF SE aims to increase the polymerization capacity in Ludwigshafen and build a new polymerization line for vinylformamide in China for further processing of the feedstock from Ludwigshafen. The total investment by BASF SE is in the three-digit million euro range and will create about 40 new jobs worldwide and announced that the production will start by the end of 2014. With the enlarged capacity, BASF will be able to better serve paper makers around the world. The expansion in Ludwigshafen will allow us to keep up with the growing demand for polyvinylamine. Furthermore, Growth is projected in Europe, Asia, and in Americas.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

Get Complete [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/n-vinylformamide-market-3318

Market Segmentation-

Global N-Vinylformamide market is segmented by applications, end use industry, and region. On the basis of applications the N-Vinylformamide market is divided by water treatment, adhesives, petroleum recovery, paint & coatings, and others. Applications for N-Vinylformamide and its derived monomers and polymers appear numerous, in particular in radiation cure coatings, based on their good physical and toxicological properties. N-Vinylformamide can be used as a building block to make larger monomers and other compounds. In addition, major applications of N-Vinylformamide are dry and wet strength for paper manufacturing, specialty chemicals, surface modification, reactive diluent for radiation curing, super absorbents, absorption of pollutants, etc. N-Vinylformamide has a range of applications, and is used in paper making, textile finishes, personal care, water treatment, adhesives, oil field chemicals, and radiation cure coatings etc. Basically, N-Vinylformamide is a water soluble monomer that provides a wider range of application due to its lower toxicity and higher reactivity than the more common acrylamide monomer. N-Vinylformamide, being a liquid monomer, makes it is easier to scale up and is commercially available in pure form.

On the other hand, on the basis of end user the N-Vinylformamide market is segmented into paper, energy & resources, packaging, personal care, and others. Owing to paper industry, N-Vinylformamide occupied the highest market share as compared to other industry. Especially N-Vinylformamide allows paper manufacturers to produce more environmentally friendly and considerably lower their costs. N-Vinylformamide is highly utilizing paper industry to increase the efficiency of the production process. N-Vinylformamide help to optimize production efficiency through functional chemicals that give paper specific properties to performance chemicals that improve the appearance and performance of printed paper and board. N-Vinylformamide can be polymerized to a wide range of high molar mass poly-vinylformamide polymers. Likewise, saponification of the formamide group produces primary amino groups containing cationic polymers. These cationic polymers can be used in the paper production processes. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of N-Vinylformamide in various industry such paper, cosmetics, and others will drive the global N-Vinylformamide market in the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the largest market of N-Vinylformamide due to large consumption in paper industry, in China region followed by India, Japan, and Thailand. Increasing demand for paper industry in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific largest consumer of the global N-Vinylformamide market followed by increasing in the consumption of N-Vinylformamide market in North America region. In North America region, N-Vinylformamide market is drive by paper, cosmetic, and others industry. In addition, the third largest market of N-Vinylformamide is Europe region due to large consumption in cosmetic industry. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East also observed in growth of N-Vinylformamide market due to various application such as water treatment, adhesives, petroleum recovery, and others.

Check [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3318