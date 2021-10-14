New Analytical report of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market 2019-2025
Hydrolyzed vegetable protein (HVP) is a flavor enhancer used in processed foods. It is typically produced by acid hydrolysis of soybean, corn, or wheat, which are broken down into amino acids. HVP is also produced by enzyme hydrolysis or by alkaline treatment. It is added to food products such as soup, bouillon cubes, seasonings, spices, beef products, flavorings, veggie burgers, imitation meat products, sauces, gravy, cheese powder, and functional beverages among others.
The global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Segmentation Product Type
Dry powder
Paste and liquid
Demand Coverage
Food industry
Beverages
Cosmetics
Major Company Covered in this report
Ajinomoto
Kerry Group
Tate & Lyle
Jones-Hamilton Co.
DSM
Diana Group
Givaudan
Brolite Products Co. Inc.
Caremoli Group
Astron Chemicals S.A.
McRitz International Corporation
Good Food
Michimoto Foods Products Co., Ltd
Dien Inc
Innova Flavors
Unitechem Co., Ltd
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Some of Major Points Covered in this Research Report
- Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Overview
- Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast Analysis
- Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
- Market Analysis by Type, Application and Growth Rate
- Market Competitors and Regional Analysis
- Development Trend for Regions and Countries
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Forecast 2019-2025
- Conclusion
