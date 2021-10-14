Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market – Global Top Players, Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts 2019 to 2025

Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market 2019

An alcohol-free or non-alcoholic drink is a version of an alcoholic drink made without alcohol, or with the alcohol removed or reduced to almost zero.

Health and wellness awareness is a trend which has significantly impacted the food and beverage industry in recent years.

Increasing consumption of takeaway products due to busy lifestyle coupled with rapid urbanization is expanding the market. Asia Pacific followed by Middle East & Africa are anticipated to register a significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging economies, high disposable income, and various untapped markets.

The Asia-Pacific region is displaying the highest growth among all other regions, owing to the increased availability of packaged cola drink based products in the remote regions. The innovative marketing strategies being introduced by major vendors is also driving the market growth.

This report focuses on the global Non-Alcoholic Drinks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Non-Alcoholic Drinks development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Nestle

Dr. Pepper Snapple

Kraft Heinz

Reed’s

Appalachian Brewing

Jones Soda

Molson Coors Brewing

Attitude Drink

AG Barr

DyDo Drinco

Britvic

Danone

Livewire Energy

Pepper Snapple

Calcol

Danone

Kraft Foods

Suja Life

FreshBev

Pressed Juicery

Suntory Beverage & Food

Unilever

Asahi

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Kirin

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Tea & Coffee

Juice

Dairy Drinks

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Supermarkets and general merchandisers

Food Service & Drinking Places

Convenience Stores & Gas Stations

Vending Machine Operations

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The global food & beverage industry is one of the most vital sectors owing to the emphasis on foods. The rising populace is the primary driver of the industry. The need for variety in foods and changing consumption patterns is vital to its success. Inclination towards health & wellness is expected to be the foremost focal point and will lead to development in the launch of various products.

Food ingredients are the primary focus of consumers owing to elevated health consciousness levels among consumers. Preference of consumers for calorie-specific labeling is likely to drive sales of foods. Transparency has become a talking point with various food manufacturers changing their production lineup. This can be attributed to various recall of food products in various countries. With food safety becoming a priority, manufacturers are averse to taking risks which can put a dent in their bottomline margins. Blockchain has been implemented to pinpoint any major issues and ensure minimum bottlenecks in the production line. Snacks are expected to be in high demand due to changing lifestyles.

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers are investing in graphics and other formats to catch the eyeballs of consumers. Functional ingredients and sports drinks form the major part of the beverage portfolio of various manufacturers. Endorsements through celebrities and athletes has been a major source of income for these players. Social media has played a vital role in advertising these products. Influencers and well-known personalities rely on their followers for making it viral through word-of-mouth.

The ecommerce sector has grown by leaps and bounds due to online shopping and improvements in logistics. Investment by big names such as Amazon and Flipkart assisted in its growth as well as earning customer trust. Food packaging solutions contain barcodes and other labels for tracking and tracing it in case of theft and fraud. Radiofrequency identification (RFID) labels are used in warehouses for managing the inventory and track it easily.

Biggest regions under consideration in the food & beverage industry are the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Russia. India, in particular, is likely to be one of the biggest consumers due to being the producer of pulses, wheat, rice, wheat, sugarcane, and vegetables. Expanses of arable land, high populace, high income levels, and relaxed policies are factors which can be sustainable for the industry to thrive. Health-conscious consumers and the preference towards protein-rich foods will be viable for its growth.

