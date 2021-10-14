Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BASF SE
Baker Hughes Incorporated
DOW Chemical Company
E.I Dupont
Flotek Industries Inc.
Halliburton
Schlumberger Limited
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Clariant AG
Ashland Inc.
Akzonobel N.V.
Albemarle Corp.
Solvay SA.
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Gelling Agents
Friction Reducers
Surfactants
Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors
Acids
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Hydraulic Fracturing
Matrix Acidization
Acid Fracking
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Research Report 2018
1 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals
1.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Gelling Agents
1.2.4 Friction Reducers
1.2.5 Surfactants
1.2.6 Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors
1.2.7 Acids
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Hydraulic Fracturing
1.3.3 Matrix Acidization
1.3.4 Acid Fracking
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BASF SE
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BASF SE Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Baker Hughes Incorporated
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Baker Hughes Incorporated Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 DOW Chemical Company
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 DOW Chemical Company Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 E.I Dupont
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 E.I Dupont Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Flotek Industries Inc.
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Flotek Industries Inc. Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Halliburton
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Halliburton Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
..…..Continued
