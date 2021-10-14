Programmable Industrial Automation Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2024 | ABB, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Omron, Emerson, GE, Yokogawa Electric, Mitsubishi Electric

Global Programmable Industrial Automation Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Industrial automation help end-user industries to optimize their operations through efficient control of various processes without any human intervention.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Programmable Industrial Automation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABB, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Omron, Emerson, GE, Yokogawa Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls, FANUC Corporation

This study considers the Programmable Industrial Automation value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Oil & Gas

Machine Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive & Transportation

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Programmable Industrial Automation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Programmable Industrial Automation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Programmable Industrial Automation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Programmable Industrial Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Programmable Industrial Automation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Programmable Industrial Automation by Players

4 Programmable Industrial Automation by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ABB

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Programmable Industrial Automation Product Offered

11.1.3 ABB Programmable Industrial Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ABB News

11.2 Schneider Electric

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Programmable Industrial Automation Product Offered

11.2.3 Schneider Electric Programmable Industrial Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Schneider Electric News

11.3 Honeywell

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Programmable Industrial Automation Product Offered

11.3.3 Honeywell Programmable Industrial Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Honeywell News

11.4 Siemens

