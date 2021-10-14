Renal Biomarkers Market Key Vendors, Opportunity, Size, Application And Forecast Till 2027 – Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

The report on “Renal Biomarkers Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The biomarkers are measurable indicators of presence and severity of any disease that indicates the state of disease for which the therapeutic intervention is planned in accordance. The biomarkers are majorly used to diagnose the presence of any existing as well as developing disease. The renal biomarker checks the appropriate working of kidneys, and developing disease related to kidney by measuring blood and urine level. Biomarkers are needed to prevent the higher rate of kidney disorders and for prediagnosis.

The major factors which are expected to provide market growth are increase incidences of kidney disease, rise in geriatric population, the use of biomarkers in clinical and preclinical trials, loss of kidney function, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population and others. Additionally, increase in investment in research and development are anticipated to provide opportunities in market growth.

Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Astute Medical Inc., RenalSense Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Randox Laboratories Ltd., BIOPORTO A/S

The global renal biomarkers market is segmented on the basis of marker type, assay platform type, and application. Based on marker type, the market is segmented as creatinine, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), cystatin C, neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL), and others. Based on assay platform type the market is segmented as enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), enzymatic assay particle-enhanced turbidimetric immunoassay (PETIA), and others. On the basis of application, the renal biomarkers market is segmented into diagnosis and disease progression monitoring, and research.

