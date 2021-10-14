Robo-advisor Market Demand and Key Players by 2024: Betterment, FutureAdvisor, Personal Capital, Vanguard Personal Advisor, Wealthfront, WiseBanyan, SigFig Wealth Management

Global Robo-advisor Market Growth 2019-2024

Robo-advisor is basically an automated, algorithm based portfolio management service offered by wealth management companies. It significantly decreases management cost involved in providing all the financial advice through manpower, thus assisting wealth management companies to provide this as a minimal cost service for their customers. Robo advisory is an automated portfolio management software, which allows the customers to consistently adjust and customize the online investment in order to meet their long-term financial goals and short-term investment strategy.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Robo-advisor market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012571269/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Betterment, FutureAdvisor, Personal Capital, Vanguard Personal Advisor, Wealthfront, WiseBanyan, SigFig Wealth Management, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios, SoFi Wealth, Wealthsimple, Ellevest

This study considers the Robo-advisor value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Free

Charge

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012571269/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Robo-advisor market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Robo-advisor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Robo-advisor players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Robo-advisor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Robo-advisor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Robo-advisor Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Robo-advisor by Players

4 Robo-advisor by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Robo-advisor Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Betterment

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Robo-advisor Product Offered

11.1.3 Betterment Robo-advisor Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Betterment News

11.2 FutureAdvisor

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Robo-advisor Product Offered

11.2.3 FutureAdvisor Robo-advisor Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 FutureAdvisor News

11.3 Personal Capital

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Robo-advisor Product Offered

11.3.3 Personal Capital Robo-advisor Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Personal Capital News

11.4 Vanguard Personal Advisor

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012571269/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.