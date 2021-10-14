SaaS based SCM Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2025

Global SaaS-Based SCM market is expected to grow from US$ 2.65 billion in 2015 to US$ 20.05 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 22.7% over the forecast period 2016 and 2025.

Within the SaaS-based SCM market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. The North America (NA) and Europe (EU) in total holds more than half of the total SaaS-based SCM market, while the regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM) are exhibiting a high growth due to various factors such as increase in internet infrastructure, increased spending of an average individual. Adoptions of SaaS-based SCM is expected to accelerate at a high growth rate in the coming few years due to, financial, technology and communications and government industry verticals’ inclination towards adopting such solutions which can provide better energy efficiency, easy capacity expansion and optimized CAPEX. Many small and large organizations and enterprises in the above verticals have adopted SaaS-based SCM solutions owing to the various advantages it offers, thus influencing theSaaS-based SCM market revenues and growth rates globally.

An exclusive SaaS based SCM Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global SaaS based SCM Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global SaaS based SCM Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Leading SaaS based SCM Market Players:

Descartes Systems

Infor

JDA Software

SAP

Epicor

Oracle

Manhattan Associates

IBM

Kewill

HighJump Software

Worldwide SaaS based SCM Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the SaaS based SCM Market industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global SaaS based SCM Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global SaaS based SCM Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Air Cargo players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global SaaS based SCM Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall SaaS based SCM Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key SaaS based SCM Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global SaaS based SCM Market.

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the SaaS based SCM Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

