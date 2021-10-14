Single-use Bioprocessing Material Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023
Single-use bioprocessing technology consists of disposable products that assist in manufacturing biopharmaceutical products. This technology has been rapidly adopted by various biopharmaceutical companies in the recent years. The key factors that drive the demand for single-use bioprocessing products include rise in adoption of single use technologies across pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, low risk of product cross contamination, cost-effectiveness, and less floor space requirement. This has further led to the development of single-use bioprocessing products using advanced materials as shelf-life of SUB products relies upon the stability of plastic ware and its sterility.
The global single-use bioprocessing material market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and geography. Based on the product the market is classified into plastic, silicone, and other. Further, the plastic material is sub-categorized into polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyamide, and other plastic material. On the basis of end user, the single-use bioprocessing material market is divided into biopharmaceutical manufacturers, life science R&D and academic research, and contract research organization & manufacturers. The plastic segment has generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, contract research organization & manufacturers is expected to grow at the fastest pace from 2017-2023.
Geographically, the single-use bioprocessing material market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the single-use bioprocessing material market as it favors the introduction of novel single-use bioprocessing products and the regional manufacturers keenly invest in the development of materially advanced single-use bioprocessing products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific has registered highest growth rate from 2017-2023.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global single-use bioprocessing material market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in single-use bioprocessing material globally.
Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Plastic
Polyethylene
Polyvinyl chloride
Polyamide
Other Plastic Materials
Silicone
Other
By End User
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
Life Science R&D and Academic Research Institutes
Contract Research Organization & Manufacturers
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Argentina
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Danaher Corporation
GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A
Merck Millipore (Merck Group)
3M Company
Eppendorf AG
Finesse Solutions, Inc.
Applikon Biotechnology B.V.
Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Octane Biotech Inc.
PBS Biotech, Inc.
Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
Sentinel Process Systems Inc.
CMC Biologics (Asahi Glass Co.)
Novasep
PendoTECH
BioPure Technology Ltd.
