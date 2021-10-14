Slimming Tea Industry to 2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Celestial Seasonings, ITO EN, Nestle, Tata Global Beverages and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Slimming Tea Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Slimming Tea Market



Slimming tea is used to manage or lose body weight owing to the presence of high contents of antioxidants in it. Slimming teas are available in several types such as green tea, herbal tea, and other teas such as oolong tea, white tea, organic tea, and flavored tea.

In terms of products, the green tea segment accounted for the maximum share of the weight loss tea market during 2017. The segment will continue to contribute to the maximum growth of this market during the forecast period as well due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of this tea.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Celestial Seasonings

ITO EN

Nestle

Tata Global Beverages

Unilever

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the slimming tea market throughout the forecast period. The increasing production of fat loss tea in countries such as China, India, Srilanka, and Indonesia will drive the weight loss tea market growth in the region. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Slimming Tea market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Slimming Tea in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Slimming Tea in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Slimming Tea market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Slimming Tea market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Green Tea

Herbal Tea



Market size by End User

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Slimming Tea market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Slimming Tea market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Slimming Tea companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Slimming Tea submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



