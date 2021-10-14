Smart Cities Market by Functional Area Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025 | AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, General Electric

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Smart Cities Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, report covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

This strategic assessment report, from the author, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today’s Smart Cities market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period. After a continuous interest on our aerospace fluid conveyance market report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further narrowed down our research scope to Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt in order to provide the most crystal clear picture of the market.

Increasing demand for smart city solutions supported by government initiatives, rising need to manage limited natural resources in a better way, increasing urban population, and growing focus on environmental sustainability are the major factors that fuel the growth of the global smart cities market. However, data security and privacy concerns associated with smart devices are some of the major factors that hamper the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the factor such as emergence of AI in smart cities the market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for smart cities market growth in the coming years.

The List of Companies

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

The global smart cities market is segmented based on functional area and region. In terms of functional area, the market is divided into smart governance & smart education, smart energy, smart infrastructure, smart mobility, smart healthcare, smart building, and others. As per region, the smart cities market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global smart cities market along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET OVERVIEW SMART CITIES MARKET BY FUNCTIONAL AREA SMART CITIES MARKET BY REGION COMPANY PROFILES

