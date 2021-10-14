Smart Grid Market PEST Analysis by 2025 with Top Companies – ABB, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Eaton, General Electric Company, Itron, Landis+Gyr AG and Schneider Electric SE

The report gives detail analysis of the “Smart Grid Market” structure along with forecast, market size & share, different segments and developing trends of the Smart Grid industry.

The Smart Grid concept combines a number of technologies, end-user solutions and addresses a number of policy and regulatory drivers. It enables demand response and demand side management through the integration of smart meters, smart appliances and consumer loads, micro-generation, and electricity storage (electric vehicles) and by providing customers with information related to energy use and prices.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ABB Ltd.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Schneider Electric SE

Sensus Inc.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.

Siemens AG

The report aims to provide an overview of global smart grid market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application and geography. The global smart grid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The rise in adoption of the smart grid technologies along with firm government regulations and policies to reduce carbon emissions at the same time ensuring grid reliability on a global scale is expected to propel the demand for smart grid.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart Grid market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Smart Grid market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in Smart Grid market which will contribute highest revenue globally owing to the massive transformation of region under the influence of internet and accessibility to various devices such as tablets, laptops and smart phones. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in IT infrastructure and will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for Smart Grid market. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

