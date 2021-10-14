Submarine Cable System Market Growth and Strategy to 2027 – Competitor Subcom, Fujitsu Limited, Hengtong Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Prysmian Group

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of the submarine cable systems market based on service and application. The submarine cable systems market has been further segmented on the basis of countries into China, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Rest of APAC. The report aims to provide an overview of the APAC submarine cable systems market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current market scenario of submarine cable systems market and forecasts the market till 2027 in the APAC region. The report covers market dynamics affecting the APAC submarine cable systems market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the APAC submarine cable systems market with respect to all countries in the region. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the submarine cable systems market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

APAC submarine cable systems market is expected to grow from US$ 5,612.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 14,719.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2018 and 2027.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited

2. Subcom, LLC

3. NEC Corporation

4. Fujitsu Limited

5. Nokia Corporation

6. Hengtong Group Co., Ltd.

7. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

8. Nexans SA

9. Prysmian Group

10. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Asia Pacific region comprises of majority of developing economies and also a huge underserved population for internet services. This presents fortunate opportunities for leading social media players and internet based service providers to reap benefits of the untapped market. With proliferation of cheap smart phone and tablets and increasing penetration of computing devices in business and households, the region presents highest growing user base seeking internet based services. Thus, strong growth of internet connected users coupled with good economic growth in the region are the factors luring the enterprise and cloud service providers to establish servers in proximity to the users enabling them to access data with reduced latency and reaction time. This directly translates to the growth in the submarine cable systems market in the region that bring about the connection between the terrestrial fiber cables with the international broadband networks.

Various significant developments have been witnessed with regards to the deployments of the submarine cable systems in the Asia Pacific region. By 2020, the bandwidth demand for the trans-pacific undersea cables network is anticipated to grow to seven-folds of the current bandwidth value, and thereby attract huge investments for the market. Also, with growing demands for increased capacity of the submarine cable systems in the Asian region, a sharp decline in the prices are witnessed over the last two-three years. The lower incremental cost of supplies is one major factor resulting in the price declines of the undersea cables deployment. Asia Pacific region is considered to be one of the important communications hubs across the globe and therefore efficient communication cabling infrastructure for empowering seamless information exchange across the data centers is one of the most crucial aspects for the region.

The APAC submarine cable systems market is further characterized by increasing bandwidth capacities of the undersea fiber optic cables. The Asia Pacific region is said to constitute one of the most expansive undersea cable networks that have played a crucial role in the transformation of this region. Further, with the multi-folds rise in demands of increased trans-pacific bandwidth by 2020, it is anticipated that investments for the submarine cable systems would reach new heights in the coming years

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

