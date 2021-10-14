Super Absorbent Polymer Market – Global Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook And Forecast To 2027 | Acc Silicones, Brb International Bv, Clearco Products, D R P Silicone

Super Absorbent Polymer or SAP are polymers that can absorb a huge amount of liquid in comparison to their size. Depending upon the liquid they absorb, SAP can hold 50 to 500 times their weight. These are mainly used in personal care products such as baby diapers and sanitary napkins. In addition, super absorbent polymers are used in agricultural activities to improve water conservation in soils, healthcare industry, automotive, construction, industrial water, packaging, and others.

The super absorbent polymer market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as an upsurge in adult population, increasing trend of compact diapers, and growing focus on agricultural activities. However, the super absorbent polymer market is restricted by the volatile raw material prices and issues related to the disposal of the synthetic super absorbent polymer, being non-biodegradable. On the other hand, government initiatives for cleanliness coupled with an emerging trend of bio-based personal care products are likely to provide growth opportunities to major market players during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of super absorbent polymer market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, production method, and geography. The global super absorbent polymer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading super absorbent polymer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global super absorbent polymer market is segmented on the basis of type, application and production method. Based type, the market is segmented as natural and synthetic. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as personal care, healthcare, agriculture and horticulture, and others. The market on the basis of the production method is classified as suspension polymerization, solution polymerization, and gel polymerization.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global super absorbent polymer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The super absorbent polymer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the super absorbent polymer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the super absorbent polymer market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the super absorbent polymer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from super absorbent polymer market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for super absorbent polymer in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the super absorbent polymer market.

The report also includes the profiles of key super absorbent polymer companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– BASF SE

– Evonik Industries AG

– Demi Co, Ltd.

– Formosa Plastics Corporation

– LG Chem.

– NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

– Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.

– SONGWON

– SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO., LTD.

– Yixing Danson Technology

