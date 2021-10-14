Treadmill Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025
A treadmill is a device generally for walking or running while staying in the same place. The belt moves to the rear, requiring the user to walk or run at a speed matching that of the belt. The rate at which the belt moves is the rate of walking or running. Thus, the speed of running may be controlled and measured. The more expensive, heavy-duty versions are motor-driven (usually by an electric motor). The simpler, lighter, and less expensive versions passively resist the motion, moving only when walkers push the belt with their feet. The latter are known as manual treadmills.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Treadmills in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Treadmills. Increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Treadmills in developing countries will drive growth in global market.
Globally, the Treadmills industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Treadmills is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like ICON Health & Fitness, BH, Life Fitness, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Treadmills and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 35% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Treadmills industry.
The consumption volume of Treadmills is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Treadmills industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Treadmills is still promising.
The global Treadmill market is valued at 3500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4690 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Treadmill market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Treadmill in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Treadmill in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Treadmill market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Treadmill market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
ICON
BH Group
Life Fitness
Johnson
Sole
Nautilus
Technogym
Precor
Star Trac
Cybex
Dyaco
Yijian
True Fitness
Shuhua
Strength Master
Market size by Product
Manual Treadmills
Motorised Treadmills
Market size by End User
Home Use
Commercial Use
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
