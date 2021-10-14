U.S. Airborne LiDAR Market: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2022 | Faro Technologies, Leosphere SaS, Leica Geosystems, 3D Laser Mapping, Firmatek, etc

Aerial LiDAR system is a mapping technology that uses a laser beam to measure the distance from an aircraft to the earth’s surface by utilizing onboard GPS and inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors to determine the geospatial location of terrestrial objects and their features with high precision.

U.S. Airborne LiDAR Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Faro Technologies Inc., Leosphere SaS, Leica Geosystems Inc. (Hexagon), 3D Laser Mapping Inc., Firmatek LLC, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Teledyne Technologies, Quanergy Systems, Inc., Saab Group, Raymetrics S.A.

In the U.S., aerial LiDAR systems are widely used in forestry management & planning, flood modeling, urban/city modeling, pollution modeling, coastline management, transport planning, and cellular network planning. A recent trend to collect higher point densities by flying lower and slower to collect multiple data sets is widely adopted in the industry. Scientists reported that by utilizing this method, the system is able to measure the ground with 5-20 or even up to 40 points per square meter.

BY COMPONENT

Lasers, Inertial Navigation Systems, Cameras, GPS/GNSS Receivers, Microelectromechanical Systems.

BY APPLICATION

Corridor Mapping, Seismology, Exploration & Detection, Others.

BY END USER

Defense & Aerospace, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, Forestry & Agriculture, Transportation and Logistics, Mining Industry.

