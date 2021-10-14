Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market explored in the latest research by key player Kongsberg Gruppen, Teledyne Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Saab AB, L3 Technologies

The growth of the market for UUV is highly influenced by the remarkable growth in the demand of need for enhanced ISR and detection of submarine among Defence forces across the globe. One of the major existing disputes is China’s conflict with its neighbors in the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean, which is driving the demand for underwater systems in the South East Asian region, particularly in building naval strengths to counter underwater threats from enemies. Major navies in the region, especially China and India are emphasizing on the development of submarines, however, the demand for unmanned vehicles are also gaining momentum substantially in order to effectively monitor illegal access in the maritime boundaries of these countries. Countries such as South Korea, Pakistan, and Taiwan are also expected to invest large sums in the domain over the forecast period, due to territorial conflicts and recently developed indigenous capabilities.

Unmanned underwater vehicle market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 2.64 Bn in 2017 to US$ 3.99 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2018 and 2025.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001272/

With increasing coastal developments, the maritime domain is gradually becoming congested, fueled by both state and non-state actors using the sea for various activities. This increases the need for maritime surveillance and protection. As a result, demand for modern assets, such as unmanned vehicles which can be deployed to reduce human life risks, and mitigate enemy contact by moving into other domains, is increasing. Moreover, the surging application of digital connectivity also acts as a major factor in the growth of the unmanned oceanic systems. Connectivity plays a paramount role for the modern networked sea and sub-sea forces, as the value of every sensor and effector is determined by the degree of its integration in the overall C4ISR chain. Major countries in the defense sectors are substantially investing in the development of connecting subsea-based sensors and submerged platforms.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Kongsberg Gruppen

2. Teledyne Technologies Inc.

3. Lockheed Martin Corporation

4. Saab AB

5. L3 Technologies Inc.

6. SubSea 7

7. Atlas Elektronik GmbH

8. International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

9. ECA Group

10. Gabri S.R.L

Ask for Discount at : https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100001272/

The development and adoption of modern technological equipment are enabling naval forces and maritime organizations to effectively synchronize air, naval and land components into a single unit. For instance, the US Navy is in the development phase of Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (LDUUV), which is capable of providing intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), mine counter-measures (MCM), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), acoustic surveillance, and offensive operations. In addition, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has undertaken the Hydra venture, which is planned to incorporate advancing, and existing technologies for the improvement of a dispersed system of unmanned vehicles and undersea payloads to supplement the dynamic in-service manned vessels. The system is required to exploit crucial information exchange abilities to counter dangers under the sea surface.

The global UUV market is experiencing a steady growth in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for UUV consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced technology to the customers.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by types, and applications. The geographic segmentation of the report covers major regions including; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South America (SAM). The regional market has been further categorized by respective countries. By type segment, ROV market accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow with a highest market growth in 2017; whereas, regionally, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2025, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001272/

Reason To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

– Highlights Unmanned underwater vehicle Market hereby allowing organizations to gain revenues by focusing majorly on select products

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Unmanned underwater vehicle Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

– Examine the current and future impact of the market and PEST analysis for regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle-East & Africa and South America