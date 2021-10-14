Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers market forecast to 2023 details shared in report

The global veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers market generated $47,876 thousand in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $65,982 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023. Point-of-care blood gas analyzers offer convenience and faster outputs, and are thus widely used in veterinary clinics and laboratories to measure pH, and blood gases in blood specimen from animals.

Veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of companion animals, rise in animal health awareness, and surge in expenditure on animal welfare. According to a GfK SE survey (Gesellschaft fur Konsumforschung or Society for Consumer Research), 57% of consumers owned pets in 2016 globally. POCT has attracted the veterinary practitioner’s attention majorly due to faster results, accuracy, advance technologies, ease of handling, and test convenience.

The report segments the market based on modality, animal, end user, and region. On the basis of modality, the market is divided into portable analyzers and handheld analyzers. By animal type, it is classified into companion animals, poultry & dairy animals, livestock animals, and others. According to end user, it is classified into veterinary clinics, veterinary laboratories, research laboratories, and others. Regionally, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27207

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Modality

Portable Analyzers

Handheld Analyzers

By Animal

Companion Animals

Poultry & Dairy animals

Livestock Animals

Others

By End User

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abaxis, Inc.

Edan Instruments, Inc.

Heska Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

LifeHealth, LLC

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27207

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]