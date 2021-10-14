Warehouse Management Systems Market Business Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2022 : HighJump Software , Oracle , SAP AG , Tecsys , Infor , JDA Software Group, Manhattan Associates

Increasing inventory and workload necessitated the implementation of a warehouse management system (WMS) in warehouse operations. WMS is a software application that is designed to support the management of warehouse, distribution center, and staffs. They are tactical tools deployed by the business owners to cater to the requirements of the distribution channel(s) and of the customers. It uses a database that is configured to manage the warehouse operations and contains detailed description of various standard warehouse elements, including individual stock keeping units (SKUs), warehouse storage locations, dock doors, and expected labor productivity rates by activity or function.

The growth of digital technology has increased the adoption of WMS in several applications. Growth of e-commerce & requirements of omni-channel fulfillment, WMS add-on module sales, labor efficiency, cost ownership advantages, and supply chain platform integration are the factors that drive the market growth.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

HighJump Software Inc

Oracle Corp.

SAP AG

Tecsys

Infor Inc.

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Logfire, Inc.

Softeon, Inc.

Interlink Technologies

The WMS market is segmented based on components, industry vertical, and geography. Software and services are the component types of WMS. Automotive, electronics, food & beverage, transportation & logistics, pharmaceutical, and others are categorized under industry verticals. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), followed by region-wise country-level analysis.

Key Benefits

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global WMS market, with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022, which is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 6 WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

