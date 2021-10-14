Wheat Protein Market Analysis 2019-2027: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Increasing consumer preference for meat analogs across the globe is driving the demand for wheat protein market. Furthermore, nutritional benefits provided from wheat for lactose intolerant and fitness-conscious consumers are also projected to influence the wheat protein market significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for plant-based protein food worldwide is expected to fuel the wheat protein market in the upcoming period. Increasing uses of wheat protein in varied end-user industries is predicted to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Wheat is a grass of the genus triticum which is cultivated for its seed. It is one of the oldest and most important of the cereal crops. Wheat is the most extensively cultivated cereal crop in the world. It is highly nutritious and functional grain. Wheat proteins are the proteins which are extracted from wheat. It is comprised of two insoluble protein groups’ gliadin and glutenin. Wheat protein is essential for bread and noodle making because of glutenin. Glutenin creates elastic texture to achieve a high level of dough strength.

Top Leading Market Players:

Cargill, Incorporated Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG GLICO NUTRITION CO.,LTD. Kroner-strength MGP Ingredients, Inc. Roquette Frères Tereos S.A. The Agrana Group The Archer Daniels Midland Company The Manildra Group

The global wheat protein market is segmented on the basis of product, application and form. Based on product, the market is segmented into wheat gluten, wheat protein isolate, textured wheat protein and hydrolyzed wheat protein. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into bakery & snacks, pet food, nutritional bars & drinks, processed meat, meat analogs and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry and liquid.

The market payers from Wheat Protein Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Wheat Protein in the global market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wheat protein market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wheat protein market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wheat protein market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the wheat protein market in these regions.

Answers that the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Wheat Protein Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Wheat Protein Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Wheat Protein Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Wheat Protein Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

