Whey Protein Ingredients Market Advancement Strategy, Main Top Players, Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Market Brief:

Protein is an essential nutritional block that helps in proper growth of the body. It primary helps in building muscles and repair tissues. Whey is an incredible source of protein. The whey protein are in high demand among body builders, sportsmen, and fitness enthusiasts. The high protein content in the whey helps in gaining muscle quickly. These benefits are accounted for the increase in adoption of whey protein. Additionally, the surge in awareness of these benefits are prompting its rate of adoption. Moreover, whey protein finds its application in sports, nutritional drink and beverages, and infant food formulas. This is attracting investment for research and developmental activities to launch innovative products fortified with whey protein. MRFR identified these factors that are anticipated to propel the global whey protein ingredients market over the forecast period. However, there are certain constraints that can interfere the market expansion.

As per the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global whey protein ingredients market is forecasted to register a substantial CAGR over the evaluation period of 2017-2023.

Key Players:

MRFR enlisted some of the prominent companies operating in the market. They are Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (U.S.), Davisco Foods International, Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand), Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd. (Ireland), Associated British Foods plc (U.K), Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Industry Update:

January 2019: Parabel, a Florida-based company, that process protein powder out of duckweed announced its agreement with CK Ingredients, a robust supplier of innovative specialty raw materials. The distribution of Parabel’s branded protein ingredient in Canada is the expected outcome of the deal.

Segmental Overview:

The segmental study of the global Whey Protein Ingredients Market gives indispensable insights into the market that help in the identification of several growth window of the market. The global whey protein ingredients market study has been segmented into type and application.

Based on the type, the whey protein ingredient market has been segmented into demineralized whey protein, whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and others. The hydrolyzed whey protein segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the high protein content that is enormously appreciated as sports nutrition products.

Based on the application, the whey protein ingredients market has been segmented into bakery and confectionary, dairy and frozen desserts, sports nutrition, meat products, snacks, beverages, and others. The increase in demand for functional food products among athletes is expected to prompt the sports nutrition segment.

Regional Analysis:

The demographic analysis of the whey protein ingredient market helps in understanding of the regional progress of the market. The whey protein ingredient market study has been performed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is expected to dominate the whey protein ingredients market over the review period. The increase in demand for protein-based nutritive food products in the region, especially among the population indulged in sports activities, as protein helps in building muscles and repair tissues, is prompting the North American whey protein ingredients market growth. The US and Canada are attracting investments to carry out research and developmental activities ford designing new products fortified with whey protein. Myriad applications of whey protein are boosting its rate of adoption among people. These factors are likely to boost the regional whey protein ingredients market growth. Followed by North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to hold the largest market share.