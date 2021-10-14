Whey Protein Ingredients Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2022 | Hilmar Cheese Company, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Carberry food ingredients, Glanbia, Davisco Food, etc

Whey protein is considered as a complete protein supplement as it is composed of all the nine essential amino acids. These proteins are versatile in their usage and find wide number of applications extensively in infant formulae, bakery & confectioneries, and dairy products. Moreover, functional beverages, such as sack and wine, employ whey as a major ingredient in their production processes. Whey proteins are a mixture of spheroproteins, which are derived from whey during the production of cheese.

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Arla Foods, Cargill Incorporation, Hilmar Cheese Company, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Carberry food ingredients, Glanbia plc, Davisco Food International, Maple Island Incorporation, Dairy Farmers of America, Milk Specialties Global.

The market for whey protein ingredients has considerably grown in the recent past due to rapid consumption of whey protein in sports nutrition and in bakery and confectionery products. The global whey protein ingredients market was valued at $8,216 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $15,037 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2016 to 2022. This is attributed to rapid growth of applications, increase in demand for whey protein ingredients from beverage industry, rapid growth of the dairy products, and rise in investments in processing of meat products.

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Segment by Type: Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC), WPC 80, WPC 35, Whey Protein Isolate (WPI), Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP), Demineralized Whey Protein (DWP).

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Segment by Applications: Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy Products and Frozen Foods, Sports Nutrition, Beverages, Meat Products, Medicine, Others (Personal Care and Infant nutrition).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global whey protein ingredients market.

The report includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market estimations during the forecast period to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the report.

Comprehensive regional analysis of the market based on primary as well as secondary sources is provided.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and by monitoring the top competitors.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Whey Protein Ingredients MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Whey Protein Ingredients MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Whey Protein Ingredients MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

