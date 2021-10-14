Wi-Fi Chipset Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

The Wi-Fi chipset Market is growing rapidly over 4% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~20 billion by the end of forecast period 2018-2022. According to an Market Research Future report titled, “ Wi-Fi Chipset Market by Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2022,” the global industrial and commercial Wi-Fi Chipset Market was valued at $20 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2022.

Wi-Fi chipset Market – Highlights

The Wi-Fi Chipset market is growing swiftly. Demand of high-tech electronic products, increasing integration of Wi-Fi into homes and enterprises, are driving the Wi-Fi Chipset market. The Wi-Fi Chipset market is globally emerging across world. There has been a recent trend of smart-watches, smart phones, laptops, tablets and others are majorly responsible for growth of Wi-Fi Chipset market.

There is a recent news about Qualcomm, one of the leaders in consumer electronics industry have made recent developments in embedding Wi-Fi chipset. They are going to launch 205 chipset will bring Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, LTE to feature phones.

The key factors driving the Wi-Fi chipset market are proliferation of Wi-Fi-enabled mobile devices, smart houses, and smart city initiatives. Developments in computer aided systems; wearable technology, internet of things (IoT), automated technologies are some of the major driving factors of Wi-Fi chipset market. The study indicates that new frequency bands, technology advancements and advancements in microelectronics are the driving factors for the Wi-Fi chipset market. The transition to Wi-Fi Chipset would require high costs and there are expenses involved in upgrading the legacy systems. The study indicates that restraining factor for Wi-Fi chipset market is the complexity involved in embedding Wi-Fi-chipsets into new products.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market has been valued at US $ 20 Billion by the end of forecast period with 4% of CAGR during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Wi-Fi chipset Market – Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market: – Atmel Corporation (U.S.), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Peraso Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Quantenna Communications Inc. (U.S.) among others

Wi-Fi chipset Market – Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Wi-Fi chipset Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that Asia- Pacific region would grow significantly in the Wi-Fi chipset market by the forecast period.

Asia – Pacific countries like China, India and Japan are ahead in the in Wi-Fi chipset market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices, growth of the consumer electronics manufacturing industry, developments in wireless communication sector, economic development, growing digitization, and many more in this region. The study predicts that Latin America would also show a significant growth in Wi-Fi chipset market.

Wi-Fi chipset Market – Segmentation

The Wi-Fi chipset Market has been segmented on the basis of application, band, and end-user. Looking through the end-user segments, it has been observed that consumer electronics sector is dominating the Wi-Fi chipset market. The study also indicates that manufacturing industry and automotive industry would expect a substantial increase in Wi-Fi chipset market due to rising demand of miniaturization and automation. The study reveals that mobile device applications would dominate the Wi-Fi chipset market by the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of smart phones, tablets and laptops resulting in demand of high data speeds.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

By End User segment, consumer electronics segment is expected to have a largest market in Wi-Fi Chipset market. The study indicates that a hike is expected in the upcoming years in manufacturing and automotive sector.

By application segment, mobile device application would dominate the Wi-Fi Chipset market owing to the rising popularity of smart phones, tablets and laptops resulting in demand of high data speeds.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that Asia-Pacific region will account for largest market for Wi-Fi Chipset in the coming years. This region has very high adoption of Wi-Fi Chipset owing to factors such as innovation and rising popularity of smart-gadgets. The Asia-Pacific region has the major consumer electronics base which results for a higher Wi-Fi Chipset market in this region. The study predicts that Latin America would also show a significant growth in Wi-Fi chipset market.

For the purpose of this study, the global Wi-Fi Chipset market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology and end user. The report on Wi-Fi Chipset contains detailed analysis with market size of each segment.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

network equipment vendors

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Original design manufacturers (ODMs)

Wireless communication IC manufacturers

Semiconductor foundry service providers

Component manufacturers

Assembly, testing, and packaging vendors

software/application providers

user equipment manufacturers

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

