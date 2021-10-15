Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market is growing at a High CAGR 51.2% by 2027 – Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited, Manthan Software Services, Focal Systems and others

Market Report Titled ” Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025″ is a Specialist Examination Report Explores the Market by Research Methodology, Segmentation, Key Players, and Major Region Globally .

Inception of exponential technologies such as sensors, robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in the retail industry has enabled the retailers to enhance their interactions with consumers and transformed the way retail operations were performed. This change in the industry is prominently driven by the seismic shift in the shopping pattern of the consumers, and their preferences backed by demographic dividend across regions.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report aims to provide an overview of global artificial intelligence in retail market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current artificial intelligence in retail market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd

Focal Systems Inc

Microsoft Corporation

ViSenze

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

com Inc.

Plexure Ltd.

Google Inc.

IBM Watson Group

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by retail format, technology, and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment customer experience and management accounted for the largest share of the artificial intelligence in retail market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is one of the prominent regions in artificial intelligence in retail market which will contribute highest revenue globally owing to the massive transformation of region under the influence of internet and accessibility to various devices such as tablets, laptops and smart phones. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in IT infrastructure and will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for artificial intelligence in retail market. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

