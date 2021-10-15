3D Technology Market Projected to Expand at a 21% CAGR BY 2020

3D technology is delivering three-dimensional views of the captured images or data. There is an increasing demand for 3D technology based products in various application sectors such as entertainment, healthcare, aerospace, government and defense, entertainment and automobile and industrial segments. 3D technology creates highly accurate and precise images of an object. Use of 3D technology in various application segments would help in saving production time and cost. Designers get a readymade tool to have an intuitive understanding of the feasibility of any product right at the initial stages.

The study observed that the global 3D technology market was valued at $46.0 billion in 2013, and is estimated to reach $175.1 billion, by the end of 2020, growing at a CAGR of 21% during 2013-2020. North America is the largest geographical segment for the 3D technology market in 2013, accounting for about 40.9% revenue. Entertainment remains the largest application segment, while 3D printing application is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The three-dimensional (3D) technology has gradually evolved as a primary technique for modeling, prototyping, and imaging in various applications over the past few years. With a higher level of accuracy, lower privacy risk, precision in data, easier reverse engineering, and better communication platform, the 3D technology market is expected to grow at CAGR of 21% during 2013-2020. However, higher cost, lower awareness and lack of infrastructure are hindering the market growth.

Download Sample [email protected]https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/152

Top Factors Impacting the 3D Technology Market

Higher accuracy and precision

3D technology delivers higher accuracy and precision in the processes. The improved accuracy at every stage of manufacturing will help to save time and material. 3D scanning technology is used in various application areas such as healthcare, manufacturing, automobile and higher security areas such as an airport. 3D information will give an in-depth analysis of the image. 360-degree evaluation of image is possible with the help of 3D technology.

The ever-increasing adoption of 3D technologies in various application segments such as healthcare, aerospace, entertainment, and architecture is compounding the growth of the 3D technology market. Among various applications, entertainment industry generated the maximum revenue in 2013, followed by the healthcare segment. Entertainment industry accounted for about 39% of the global market in 2013, and the market is expected to grow at CAGR of 22.3% during 2013 – 2020. Major factors responsible for this growth are a high quality of service provided by 3D devices in terms of resolution, accuracy, depth perception, enhanced display capabilities and lowered risk of piracy. In addition, the 3D printing industry is projected to be the most attractive segment in the overall application market, accounting for about 5.3% of 3D technology market revenue in 2020. Aerospace would be the segment of focus for 3D printing industry during the forecast period, whereas, healthcare would also render growth prospects for 3D printing.

Inquire for purchase [email protected]https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/152

In 3D product market, 3D displays generated maximum revenue in 2013, followed by 3D imaging software; however, 3D printing will be the fastest growing product segment during the forecast period. In the geography market, North America will continue to lead in revenue generation, mainly due to access to better infrastructure and adoption of advanced technology among the end users. The fastest growing market is projected to be the Asia Pacific region during the analysis period.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com