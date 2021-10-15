5G Chipset Market to See the Latest Trends and Technology with Forecast 2026

The global 5G Chipset market size is expected to be $2,120.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $22,929.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.7% from 2020 to 2026. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the highest contributor to the global market, with $752.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8,713.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 50.5% during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed analyses of the driving forces & opportunities, major market segments, top investment pockets, key player positioning, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global 5G chipset market is estimated to reach $2.12 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $22.93 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.7% during 2020-2026.

The growth of the global 5G chipset market is driven by factors such as rapid developments in automated devices, increase in demand for mobile broadband services, and swift proliferation of M2M/IoT connections. However, heavy investment and technological & infrastructure challenges in the implementation of 5G network hamper the market growth. Moreover, privacy & security concerns hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, an increase in government initiatives for developing smart cities is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the future.

ASIC segment to hold lion’s share through 2026

The ASIC segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020, contributing about 48% of the total revenue, owing to rise in demand for custom chips. However, the mmWave IC segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 55.3% during 2020-2026, owing to high demand for integrated circuits (ICs) in the automotive sector. The other IC types analyzed in the report include RFIC and cellular IC.

Chipsets operating between 26 and 39 GHz frequency segment to portray huge demand by 2026

Chipsets operating in the range of 26-39 GHz frequency segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 60.6% during the study period, owing to their ability to cater to multiple 5G devices and better availability of frequency band for seamless connectivity. However, the sub 6 GHz frequency segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the market in 2020, contributing about 77% of the total share, as most of the consumer electronic devices such as laptops and smartphones fall under this operating frequency. Moreover, the report analyzes the above 39 GHz frequency segment.

Devices segment to hold the largest share through 2026

The devices segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in 2020, contributing more than three-fourths of the total market, owing to the projected surge in the number of devices that would be embedded with 5G chipset. However, the network infrastructure equipment segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 51.6% during the study period, owing to surge in the number of smart city projects across the globe. Furthermore, the customer premises equipment segment is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics segment to lead the market during 2020-–2026

The consumer electronics segment is expected to govern the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing about two-thirds share of the total revenue, owing to rise in sales of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. However, automotive and transportation segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 53.9% during the study period, owing to advent of autonomous & connected vehicles. The other segments analyzed in the report include energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, industrial automation, and others.

Major market players

The key market players analyzed in the report include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xilinx Inc., Qorvo, Broadcom, Nokia Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Infineon Technologies AG.

