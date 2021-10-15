Account Based Marketing Market Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2017 to 2025- Hubspot, Techtarget, Demandbase, Adobe (Marketo), 6Sense Insights, Inside View, Act-on Software, Addaptive Intelligence, Ct-on Software, Integrate

Account Based Marketing Market Report provides forecasts of current market value as well as projected growth of Account Based Marketing 2025. The entire supply chain of Account Based Marketing has been described with statistical details that focus on a variety of upstream and downstream components. Recent trends in the demand, supply and sale of Account Based Marketing have been presented along with recent developments to provide a comprehensive picture of recent market conditions.

Account-based marketing is a strategic move that engages the marketing resources to more specific target segments or accounts resulting in improved sales. Account-based marketing is typically used by sales organizations in order to increase account relevance, engage with higher deals and get the best value out of their marketing activities. ABM helps the vendor to get insights into the company’s spending on marketing. Account-based marketing is extensively used by various industry verticals such as BFSI, retail, government, healthcare, manufacturing and other industries to broaden their customer base.

The growing popularity of cloud-based solutions and big data analytics the account based marketing (ABM) is experiencing a high demand for account based marketing solutions. Organizations are increasingly adopting account based marketing to boost their sales. Factors such as growing need for identifying right audience, the popularity of social media and analytics are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of account based marketing market. However, the lack of awareness of ABM solutions is anticipated to restrict the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Account Based Marketing Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Major key players influencing the Account based marketing market are Hubspot, Inc., Techtarget, Demandbase, Inc., Adobe (Marketo), 6Sense Insights, Inc, Inside View, Act-on Software, Inc., Addaptive Intelligence, Inc., Ct-on Software, Inc. and Integrate among others

The “Global Account Based Marketing Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the account based marketing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global account based marketing market with detailed market segmentation by account type, service offerings, end-user industry and geography. The global account based marketing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the account based marketing market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the account based marketing industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global account based marketing market based on account type, service offerings, end-user industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall account based marketing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting account based marketing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Also, key market players influencing the account based marketing market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years.

Reasons to Buy the Report: