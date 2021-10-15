Air Transport Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market Size and Forecast 2027 – A J Walter Aviation Limited, AAR Corp, AFI KLM E and M, DELTA MATERIAL SERVICES, GA Telesis, General Electric and Lufthansa Technik

Used serviceable material (USM) is the parts derived from scrapped or parted-out aircraft. Operators with aging fleets that are near to retirement can use USM to exchange parts in a fleet and consequently avoid costly repairs and shop visits (SVs) or the purchase of new rotable components. Varieties of USMs sold in the air transport industry, including engines, airframes, and components. Rising preference of consumers towards air travel as a desirable mode of transport is aiding the Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market growth.

Rising demand for engines need for savings and maintenance, technically adaptability and advancement of USMs driving the Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market. Low energy pricing, lease extension of the current fleet, and some unfortunate teething problems of new generation engines and associated delivery delays hindering the market growth. However, existing players are increasing their business as it is in the booming stage and also serving to decrease pool access costs to airline customers are providing opportunities for the Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. A J Walter Aviation Limited

2. AAR Corp

3. AFI KLM E and M

4. DELTA MATERIAL SERVICES

5. GA Telesis, LLC

6. General Electric

7. Lufthansa Technik

8. MTU AERO ENGINES AG

9. Pratt and Whitney

10. TES Aviation Group

The global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market is segmented on the basis of product type, aircraft type, and provider type. Based on product type, the market is segmented as engine, components, and airframe. On the basis of the aircraft type the market is segmented into narrowbody jet, widebody jet, turboprop, and regional jet. Based on provider type the market is segmented as OEMs and non-OEMs.

Major Factors:

Global Air Transport used serviceable material (USM) Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Air Transport used serviceable material (USM) Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Air Transport used serviceable material (USM) Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Air Transport used serviceable material (USM) Market Forecast

Air Transport used serviceable material (USM) Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Air Transport used serviceable material (USM) Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

