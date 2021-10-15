Aluminium Nitride Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2027.

Aluminium Nitride Overview

Aluminium nitride is a canonicalised metal nitride with a covalently bonded hexagonal crystal structure. It is fabricated with the help of carbo-thermal reduction of aluminium with the occurrence of gaseous ammonia or nitrogen or by straight nitridation of aluminium. Aluminium nitride is highly preferred in various industries for its valuable properties, such as high electric insulation, high thermal conductivity and high mechanical strength. The thermal expansion property helps it in attaining high reliability in Si-chips and thermal heat cycling in end use process. Aluminium Nitride finds its primary application in electronic devices where heat removal is an essential function.

Market Size and Forecast

The global aluminium nitride market is expected to showcase a significant CAGR of 5.3% during the forecasted period 2018-2027. Additionally, the global aluminium nitride market is thriving on the back of exhibiting high thermal conductivity, material’s strength, hardness and purity of end use application is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The global aluminium nitride market is segmented on the basis of grades, application, types and geography. In terms of regional platform, demand for aluminium nitride in the North America region is anticipated to propel the growth of overall global aluminium nitride market over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for opto-electronics, electronic substrates, and high thermal conductivity chip carriers etc. are expected to cause an increase in demand for aluminium nitride. Asia Pacific is anticipated to contribute a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing power electronic goods and rising disposable income of heavy industries are key factors which are driving the growth of aluminium nitride market in Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global Aluminium Nitride market in the following segments:

By Grade

Technical Grade

Analytical GradeC12-C15 Alkyl Benzoate

By Application

Micro Electronics

Naval Radio

Power Electronics

Aeronautical System

Emission Control

Other

By Types

Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation method

Direct Nitridation Method

By Region

Global Aluminium Nitride market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Aluminium nitride is extensively utilized in producing electronic equipment that require a high level of efficiency and safety. This is expected to boost the demand for aluminium nitride in the future years. Additionally, physicochemical properties such as its dielectric strength, hardness, purity, material’s strength and resistivity coupled with availability of sustainable technology in production and the relatively low cost availability of aluminium nitride, in comparison with traditionally used metal nitrides are anticipated to cause a significant growth for aluminium nitrate market. Good corrosion resistance and stability in semiconductor processing atmospheres are some of the characteristic of aluminium nitride compound. Due to these aspects, manufacturers are replacing conventionally used metal nitrides with aluminium nitride.

Rapid urbanization along with positive GDP figures of developed and developing nations such as U.S., China and others are projected to flourish the growth of aluminium nitride market in electronic equipment for the aeronautical industry and defense industry. In addition to this, favorable government initiatives and regulations regarding the benefits of individual safety while using aluminium nitrate metal products is anticipated to fuel the growth of aluminium nitride market.

In contrast, high cost associated with production of high purity aluminium nitride powder is expected to dampen the growth of aluminium nitrite market. Carbon footprints and environmental impact are some of the restraining factor in aluminium nitride market.

