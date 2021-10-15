Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Business Opportunities 2025 – Top Companies are Google, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Apple, Salesforce, Infineon Technologies, Intel, NVIDIA and Amazon

A Broad Analysis of the “Global Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Research Report- Forecast To 2025“ methodology of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the industry performance.

Internet of Things (IoT) has brought everything connected through internet. Increase application of smart devices are enabling us to collect big data on a regular basis. The data gathered are becoming more complex and uncertain and therefore artificial intelligence (AI) came into picture. AI can efficiently deal with the difficulties created by big data. Artificial Intelligence is basically the simulation of logical human thinking using computer technology. Artificial Intelligence provides the framework and tools to go beyond small real-time decision and automation use cases for IoT.

The report aims to provide an overview of global artificial intelligence in IoT market with detailed market segmentation by technology, hardware, application, and geography. The global artificial intelligence in IoT market is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period with its application in safeguarding assets and designing automated decision making.

The reports cover key developments in the Artificial Intelligence in IoT market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Artificial Intelligence in IoT market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Artificial Intelligence in IoT market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Google Inc.

Cisco

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Apple

Salesforce Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Security Group

NVIDIA Corp.

Amazon Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence in IoT market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Artificial Intelligence in IoT market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Artificial Intelligence in IoT market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Artificial Intelligence in IoT in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in IoT Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in IoT Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in IoT Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in IoT Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

